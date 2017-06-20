Prescott happy to bring camp to MSU

Dak Prescott grew up wanting to play football for a living.

The former Mississippi State quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys signal caller fulfilled his dream.

Thinking back to his time as a youngster though, Prescott said he would have loved to have the chance to go to a football camp ran by an NFL player. He wanted to make sure kids in the Starkville area got that opportunity.

Prescott was back at MSU on Tuesday at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex leading the adidas Dak Prescott Football ProCamp. The camp featured two different sessions and welcomed a total of about 1,400 first-through-eighth-grade campers who got the chance to rub shoulders with Prescott.

“I would’ve done anything I could to be in their shoes (when I was that age),” Prescott said. “It is an opportunity for them and an opportunity for me, as well, along with these coaches (helping at the camp) to make relationships and learn something from the person next to you about life.”

Participants at the camp got the chance to experience a variety of stations focused on the fundamentals of football. Along with receiving a camp shirt, Prescott autograph and souvenir team photo, campers had a day full of skills, drills and games.

Prescott was proud to bring the experience back to the university and fans that helped give him his start.

“It’s just everything that Mississippi State has done for me,” Prescott said. “I know how pivotal these years were in my life and my career. Just everything this university has done for me – this town, the state of Mississippi – when we started picking places for camps, it was a no-brainer to come back home.”

As was the case when Prescott was a Bulldog, he was of course the center of attention on Tuesday. Kids shouted for Prescott. In some cases, parents did too. As he became known for at MSU, Prescott seemed to enjoy the interaction.

“It doesn’t get old and I love that,” Prescott said. “Their excitement and how I can bring excitement to their day or change something in their life or whatever they are going through, it’s all the joy and to hear them being happy in their voices.”

It all comes with the territory for Prescott. In becoming the most decorated player in MSU history and now, one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL, Prescott is used to stardom.

Tuesday’s events were just a way for Prescott to make the best use of his status as he seeks to give back to the people of this area.

“It is something that, I know the platform that I have and it is something that is necessary for me to do these camps,” Prescott said. “I get to give back and interact with these kids. I try to give them life lessons as well as football lessons and to get them better in their community in any way that they can. I am blessed to have this platform so it is important for me to do this.”