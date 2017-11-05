Position analysis: Forward position will be by committee for MSU women

Breanna Richardson and Ketara Chapel were solid at the four position during their career with the Mississippi State women’s basketball team.

After their graduation, the Bulldogs now must move on from the talented forward duo.

The MSU coaching staff will approach the vacancy left by Richardson and Chapel with a group effort.

It’s starts with Chloe Bibby, Ameshya Williams and Jonika Garvin for the Bulldogs.

“We’ll have to do it by committee,” MSU associate head coach Johnnie Harris said. “Between Chloe, Ameshya and Jonika I think we’ll have it covered. I think the other four (guards) around them are very important to helping them become comfortable for what we need out of that position and I’ve been talking to them about rebounding more and defending because that’s what we had. We didn’t hardly ever have to worry about rebounding and defending from that position.”

Williams started at the forward spot during last Friday’s exhibition game against Arkansas-Fort Smith and provided eight points and six rebounds in the 100-67 win. Bibby had three points and four rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

It has been an adjustment for Bibby since arriving in Starkville from Australia, but looks forward to contributing any way she can.

“I expected it to be hard and it’s definitely proven to be that, which I’m glad about,” Bibby sad. “Things are steadily improving. I’m enjoying it so far. It’s great.”

The exhibition game gave MSU an idea of how Bibby and Williams would respond against another team. They get another chance on Friday when the Bulldogs host Virginia in the season opener.

Harris knows what she wants from that position.

“I’m looking for physical, looking for toughness and for rebounding and they know that,” Harris said. “All of those kids can score, but that’s the other piece we’re looking for.”

Bibby said practice has been beneficial for the players, especially the newcomers, to learn what it takes to make a difference in a program that advanced all of the way to the national championship game last season.

“We’ve just been going hard against each other in training and trying to push each other to get better because that’s what it’s all about,” Bibby said “We are a pretty diverse team and pretty deep so that’s great.”