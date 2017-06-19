Polk to receive 'Rube Award'

Ron Polk helped make college baseball in the state of Mississippi a must-see event.

Now, the former Mississippi State head coach will be recognized for his efforts as he receives the “Rube Award,” given annually each year at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Induction banquet to honor lifetime achievement dedicated to improving Mississippi sports.

“As impressive as Ron’s record is on-field, how his hard work, dedication and vision changed the game of college baseball is even more amazing,” Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Bill Blackwell said. “The effect that Ron brought changed the way the game is played and presented, not only in Mississippi, but nationwide.”

Polk was influential in making college baseball what it is today. He helped change the game as he spearheaded efforts to improve facilities and make the sport more mainstream.

“All you need to do is look at the stadiums and crowds now common in the SEC to see Ron’s influence,” Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame board president Johnny Ray said. “He has been driven to improve the game whether it is on-field, in the stands or at the NCAA level.”

Polk is the winningest coach in MSU history and the winningest coach in any sport in the history of the Southeastern Conference. He sported an overall record of 1,139-590-2 over the course of 29 total seasons with the Bulldogs. He is currently a volunteer assistant coach with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

The “Rube Award” is named after the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s first executive director, Michael Rubenstein. This year marks the sixth presentation of the honor. Past winners have included Dave “Boo” Ferriss, Ben Puckett, Archie Manning, George Bryan and Governor William Winter.

This year’s induction, presented by Sanderson Farms and the Sanderson Farms Championship, will be held on August 5 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Tickets can be bought at the Mississippi Hall of Fame Museum office, or online at www.msfame.com.