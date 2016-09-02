Police phones out Sunday

The regular office phone numbers for Starkville police won't work from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Instead, anyone who needs to make a non-emergency call to police can call 911 during those hours, according to Cpl. Brandon Lovelady, SPD public information officer; 911 will still be open for emergency callers too.

Residents can get walk-in help or file reports at the department's temporary 24-hour location, the Starkville Sportsplex, 405 Lynn Lane. Department functions are currently spread among seven sites while police headquarters on Lampkin Street is being renovated.

On Sunday the regular phone lines will be down for service, Lovelady said.