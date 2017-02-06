Police apprehend suspect in Yazoo City quadruple homicide

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said on Monday that authorities have apprehended the 27-year-old man suspected in a quadruple homicide in Yazoo City.

Briddell Barber was wanted for questioning related the shooting deaths of four men that occurred following an argument at a Yazoo City nightclub early Monday morning. MBI said Barber has been taken into custody in Jackson by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

The identities of the four men killed have not be made public at this time.

If you have any information on the case, please contact MBI-Jackson District at 601-693-1926, or the Yazoo City Police Department at 601-746-1131.