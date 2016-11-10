Playoff-bound French Camp has bright future
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Thursday, November 10, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
There is a bright future for the French Camp Panthers in football.
Regardless of how tonight’s Class A first round playoff game at Lumberton turns out, the Panthers have much to build upon from the season.
French Camp coach Nathan Wright knew he had a young team at the beginning of the year and not many numbers.
The Panthers have overcome that adversity and found a way to make the Class A playoffs.
For more on French Camp, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.
