Playmaker: MSU's Jamal Peters motivated by memory of late aunt

Two weeks ago prior to Mississippi State’s game at Texas A&M, cornerback Jamal Peters broke from his usual pre-game routine with the Bulldogs.

Normally, Peters trots down to the end zone for a quick prayer when MSU runs on the field. That day, Peters kept to himself in the locker room to have a 5-minute personal conversation with his aunt, who passed away earlier this year.

For Peters, the internal dialogue was cathartic. In the hours following it, the junior defensive back went out and had his most memorable contest of the season featuring a tackle and a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown – Peters’ first career pick-six.

“I went out there and played probably my best game so far this year,” Peters said.

Peters is finally coming to grips with the loss of his aunt. He admits her death impacted him in a major way during the early part of the season.

“It really threw me for a loop,” Peters said. “She was always around making me smile. I felt like it wasn’t real. I had to realize it was really real.”

These days, Peters’ aunt would be awfully proud of the performances her nephew is putting up. Peters followed up his showing at Texas A&M with a two-tackle performance against UMass last weekend. The game featured Peters’ first pass break-up of the season.

Peters even got to show his versatility against the Minutemen when, due to multiple injuries for MSU at receiver, Peters got his first career offensive action with a carry for 8 yards.

MSU head coach Dan Mullen said post game that Peters could see more action offensively moving forward, although Peters said earlier this week he has been practicing strictly on the defensive side leading up to Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Wherever Peters winds up, he’ll be there playing with confidence.

That wasn’t so much the case earlier this season. In the first few games of the year, Peters was getting frustrated. It wasn’t so much to do with how he was playing as it was he wasn’t getting many chances to make plays. Not many passes were thrown in Peters’ direction.

“I wasn’t getting any action or interceptions or pass deflections,” Peters said.

A conversation with cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley changed Peters’ mindset.

“He said that was a sign of respect and teams don’t want to try me,” Peters recalled. “In the first five games, I didn’t really get tested. I didn’t really get tested until the Texas A&M game, so I just take it now as a sign of respect (when the ball doesn’t come my way).”

Now, with his showings the last two games, future opponents might again start avoiding Peters after seeing how much of a game-changer he can be. Buckley has preached to Peters there is only one thing tougher than getting respect.

“It’s even tougher to keep it,” Buckley said.

Peters will be doing his best over the season’s stretch run to make sure the opposition does honor his abilities, and if at any point he needs a pick-me-up, Peters knows he can always turn to a talk with his aunt.

She might not be present with him physically anymore, but Peters is still relying on the lady who was one of his biggest fans.

“I feel like the reason I’m playing well is because of her,” Peters said. “Every time I go out there, I feel like she’s with me.”