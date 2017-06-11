Player of the Year: Dumas

There aren’t many players blessed with the versatility of Al Dumas.

Eupora’s star athlete gets it done on the football field, the basketball court and on the baseball diamond. While he shines at all three sports, baseball is his first love and could be the key to his future in sports.

“His demeanor and his athletic ability is special,” Eupora baseball coach Clayton Dodd said of his center fielder. “Every time he steps on the field he’ll give you everything he’s got. He is super athletic.”

On the football field coach Stephen Edwards tries to build his offense around getting the ball in Dumas’ hands. He parlays that into some electrifying plays that often lead to touchdowns. In baseball, he brings that electricity in the field and at the plate.

Dumas was chosen the Class 2A, Region 2 Player of the Year as a junior this season and was also selected first-team All-State by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. He batted an astounding .512 with 41 hits, 30 RBI, nine doubles, three home runs and two triples. His speed was second to none as he stole 44 bases in 50 attempts.

In the field, he’s just as special patrolling center. He committed no errors in 36 chances while adding an outfield assist on a baserunner.

Dumas has been chosen the Starkville Daily News All-Area High School Baseball Player of the Year for his performance.

“The kid has the tools and the ability to be as good as he wants to be,” Dodd said. “He puts the time and effort into the game and the thing that helps him the most is his baseball IQ. He gives relentless effort and is a dynamic player. There’s not a doubt in my mind that baseball is his game. I strongly believe that.”

Dumas didn’t get to this point by resting on his ability. Last season was tough for he and his teammates as the Eagles managed to win just nine games. He had to adjust his play and his approach to better himself.

“Last season everybody wasn’t as focused,” Dumas said. “Myself personally, I felt like I wasn’t as locked in on what I needed to do and I wanted to improve this year. I was part of the leadership group along with the seniors leading by example and we turned things around.

“I wanted to focus on my discipline and being patient at the plate this year. I wanted to not get down on myself and continue to look ahead. The weight room helped me a lot as well so I saw my power increase.”

The big season has already brought along college coaches.

Dumas is already being recruited by Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, East Central, Mississippi Delta and Meridian. He and teammate Tanner Knight also tried out and earned opportunities to play in the State Games of Mississippi this summer.

With the accolades has brought a hunger for him to have an even bigger senior year. It’ll be tough to top the season he just produced, but he won’t go down without trying.

“it’s huge for my confidence,” Dumas said of his big season and the accolades. “It makes me feel good, but it also makes me want to get better. (In) my senior year, I’m trying to take things to the next level. I’ve got to step up and be the leader on the team. People are going to look up to me so I’ve got to lead by example on and off the field.”