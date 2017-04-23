Player of the Year: Agnew

A switch flipped in Darrious Agnew’s brain just shortly after his Starkville Yellowjackets lost in the Class 6A State championship to Columbus in 2016.

The Yellowjacket big man became a starter in the post midway through the regular season as a junior but his maturity on and off the court wasn’t quite there yet. Coach Greg Carter saw him transform from role player to leader almost immediately when the offseason hit. Something told Agnew to go take ahold of the team.

“We played in the state championship game, had spring break off and we came back the following week and it was like his personality had changed,” Carter said. “He stepped up last year and that followed him all the way through the season.”

Carter was amazed by the progress that Agnew made from middle school into his high school season. The raw ability and size always seemed to be there as Agnew has been as big and athletic as anyone he was matched up with over the course of the last two years.

During this season, Agnew was a double-double machine as points and rebounds came in the bunches with several games eclipsing 20 points and 20 rebounds. He was a player that the team turned to when they needed a spark and, most of the time, he was able to deliver.

Agnew was selected the Starkville Daily News High School Boys Player of the Year for his consistent performances throughout the season.

“I knew I had to come out and be a leader and do what my team needed me to do with defensive and offensive rebounds, scoring in the paint and anything else they needed help with,” Agnew said. “I expected the year to be better, but we went farther than people thought we would.”

The Jackets finished Agnew’s senior year a game short of making it back to Jackson for the third year in a row as they fell in the second round of the playoffs to Tupelo. At 21-4 with another regular season Region 3 championship, there wasn’t much to complain about.

Carter counted the year as a success because he got a chance to see his seniors lead as Agnew had Jesse Little and Markedric Bell setting the example, not only for the post players but for the whole team. Agnew especially developed leaps and bounds on his way to signing a scholarship with coach Billy Begley and the East Mississippi Community College Lions.

“I think at EMCC I can stay focused on my work, stay in the gym and be able to make something happen,” Agnew said. “I saw the way (Begley) coached at their games and I like the way they play. I fit in with what they want to do.”