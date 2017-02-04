Play of Coffey helps Eupora beat Bruce

It may have been senior night at Eupora, but the Eagles flew high behind their sophomore Kaylend Coffey.

An 11-point second quarter by Coffey helped the Eagles push their lead out against the Bruce Trojans and gave them the cushion to hold off a late push for the 67-56 win. It was the sixth win in the last seven games for a surging Eupora team that is now 10-9 and 5-2 in Class 2A, Region 4.

“Ever since we’ve had the five-game winning streak, we’ve gone hard in practice,” Coffey said of the recent run. “We didn’t want to lose any more so we elevated our play to the next level.”

