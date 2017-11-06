Pilot Club unveils new park installation

A ribbon was cut and instruments were played at J.L. King Memorial Park as the Pilot Club of Starkville unveiled new instrument installments on Sunday.

Ellen Boles, president of the Pilot Club of Starkville, said the new installment is an extension of the music trail at McKee Park. The music trail has a total of nine musical instruments.

“We thought, ‘Why not put some more instruments in other parks.’” Boles said.

Through the help of Starkville Parks and Recreation, the club identified J.L. King Senior Memorial Park as a high traffic spot for the use of the new musical installation.

The location provides residents on the west side of the city a closer alternative than having to travel across town to McKee Park.

The new installment features three drums and a set of chimes. The chimes include two chime mallets, which provide a way for residents to utilize the park instrument.

“We have the hope and dream that eventually Starkville will be known as the city of musical play,” Boles said. “We want to continue and put instruments in other places around town.”

The club’s next phase of community development is to have a large bucket installed at the splash pad at J.L. King Senior Memorial Park. The bucket will periodically dump water on those using the splash pad.

Boles said her goal is to make the community a more attractive place and to help draw more people to Starkville. The purpose of the club, Boles said, is to develop and improve the community and to encourage youth development.

“We’ve got this unique thing that most towns don’t have,” Boles said. “It may help to draw people here, and make them want to relocate.”

Mayor Lynn Spruill made a few comments at the ceremony, thanking the club for its contribution to Starkville parks. Spruill said it is important to invest in the arts and park development because it affects the economy of Starkville.

“Quality of life comes from music, it comes from art and so the participants who have made this possible, recognize that and I think we send that message throughout our community,” Spruill said.

At the ceremony there was a performance from the BrainMinders group and a demonstration of the instruments.