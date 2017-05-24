Pilkington with purpose: MSU lefty shuts down Georgia

Andy Cannizaro didn’t need much convincing.

With each successful inning that Konnor Pilkington pitched for the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, he wanted another and another.

It wasn’t hard for Cannizaro to grant Pilkington’s desire with the way he was performing against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Pilkington worked eight innings of shutout baseball and scattered five hits as MSU defeated Georgia 3-0 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

“He kept saying, ‘send me back out there, send me back out there,’” Cannizaro said of Pilkington. “It didn’t even enter my mind to take him out. At some point, I just quit asking him. He was meeting me outside the dugout saying, ‘I’m good. I’m good. I’m good to go,’ so the game was his. I felt he was in control of the game.”

It was an outing that Mississippi State needed as the Bulldogs advanced into the double-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament and will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

MSU (35-22) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Ryan Gridley was hit by a pitch and Brent Rooker followed with a two-run home run, which was his 21st of the season.

After his teammates had gotten him a lead, Pilkington was in no mood to give it up in the second inning.

Pilkington walked Georgia’s Mitchell Webb, then L.J. Talley had a base hit. After a visit from pitching coach Gary Henderson, the State lefty got out of the jam with a strikeout, a line out to third base and a ground out to shortstop.

“He just told me to relax, stay comfortable on the mound and do the things I’ve been doing from day one,” Pilkington said of his conversation with Henderson. “It was a matter of staying relaxed and making pitches.”

Once Pilkington got past the second inning, he was on cruise control.

He hurled a one-hitter for the next six innings and at one time had retired 15-straight Georgia hitters.

It's something that Georgia coach Scott Stricklin has seen before. Pilkington did not allow a run on four hits with seven strikeouts as MSU defeated Georgia 9-3 in Athens on May 12.

"This is two times in the last two weeks that he has done this to us," Stricklin said of Pilkington. "He is really good. He has a bright future, and he was the difference in the game (Wednesday). He did an excellent job of keeping us off balance, mixing his fastball in and out and using his breaking ball when he needed to."

The State offense gave Pilkington one more run in the third inning when Rooker singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Vansau.

After giving up back-to-back singles in the ninth, Pilkington was taken out by Cannizaro after throwing exactly 100 pitches.

“I was hoping he’d give us five,” Cannizaro said about the expectations for Pilkington. “The thing you know you are going to get from Konnor every single time is strikes. He’s going to throw strikes and get ahead in the count.

“The thing he had (Wednesday) was his ability to throw his curve ball for strikes. I think that was a tremendous asset for our team. (Wednesday) was the best he’s done all year in that he had two pitches that he could throw for strikes. His effort on the mound (Wednesday) was outstanding. He went over and above anything the coaching staff thought we were going to get from Konnor (Wednesday). That speaks volumes for his heart and his will.”

Pilkington (7-5) only had two walks and six strikeouts during his outing.

Riley Self came into the game in the ninth inning, threw seven pitches and earned his fifth save for MSU.

Offensively, Rooker went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. He was glad to be able to contribute to a win over Georgia after seeing a pair in Athens a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s fun to play a team that beat you in a series," Rooker said. "You want the chance to come back out here and compete against them again."

Gridley and Jake Mangum also had two hits each as Mississippi State totaled 11 hits for the game.