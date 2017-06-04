Pilkington adjusts again to give MSU good outing

HATTIESBURG – Konnor Pilkington is getting pretty good at adjusting.

For the second week in a row, Pilkington had a start postponed one day and responded with a good outing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs the next morning.

Pilkington was sharp through seven innings and kept MSU alive at the Hattiesburg Regional. He ended up giving up all four runs on four hits and struck out nine as the Bulldogs defeated the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames 5-4.

State coach Andy Cannizaro said Pilkington came up with “his best start” of the season in an elimination game. The Bulldogs went on to beat South Alabama 7-3 later in the day to reach the championship round.

“For him to go out and perform like he did (Sunday), that’s what you are looking for,” Cannizaro said about Pilkington. “You want your key players to perform on the big stage and that’s exactly what he did. You want somebody that the stage is not too big for them. He’s going to attack the strike zone and locate his fastball. This was our biggest game of the year and his biggest performance of the year. That speaks to where he is right now and where he will be in the future.”

Pilkington was granted an extra day of rest after Saturday’s action in Hattiesburg was washed out due to rain.

Last week in Hoover, Alabama, Pilkington’s start against Georgia at the Southeastern Conference Tournament was pushed back one day due to delays on Tuesday. He went eight shutout innings on that Wednesday as MSU defeated Georgia 3-0.

Getting an extra day of rest works out well for Pilkington.

“I was really fresh and I was able to keep my fastball the same speed the whole game,” Pilkington said. “You’ve got a game plan to go out there, execute pitches and keep the ball down in the zone. It was mainly just keep the hitters off balance.”

UIC centerfielder Mickey McDonald said Pilkington did a good job of doing that on Sunday.

For seven innings, Pilkington held the Flames to just one hit.

“It was his ability to locate on both sides of the plate,” McDonald said. “He was really good and puts it where he wants it.”

Pilkington’s nine strikeouts against UIC were his third most during a game for the season. He had 13 in back-to-back starts against South Alabama and Arkansas in March.

During his outing against the Flames, Pilkington recorded his 100th strikeout for the season and has 150 for his career with the Bulldogs.

MSU left fielder Elijah MacNamee said he never worried with Pilkington on the mound.

“In left, every time Pilk takes the mound, we always have the most confidence in him because we know he goes out there and fights,” MacNamee said. “The funny thing before the game we text each other and I told him I have your back and he says he has my back. He goes out there and throws a few three up and three down innings and you can’t ask for anything better from him.”