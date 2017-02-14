Philadelphia man, 43, pleads guilty to child exploitation

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says a 43-year-old Mississippi man has been sent to prison for at least 10 years for child exploitation.

He says Edwin Jay Bradford of Philadelphia pleaded guilty Monday to the crime and was sentenced to 40 years, but 30 years were suspended.

Bradford was arrested last August in Forest by investigators with the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Sebastopol Police Department.

Investigators say he was traveling to meet a 14-year-old girl Forest girl with whom he'd communicated online about sexual conduct.

Hood says in a news release that Bradford also was ordered to pay $1,000 each to the Mississippi Children's Trust Fund and the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.