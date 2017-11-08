Phelps wins District 1 Constable race

Shank Phelps won his third election to serve as District 1 Constable following a win on election night against challenger Joe Morse.

According to the unofficial totals, Phelps won with 64 percent of the vote, receiving 2,319 total votes.

“I’m very excited,” Phelps said. “I’m going right back to the normal activities I’ve always done and I’m ready to go back to work and do my job.”

Phelps retired in June from the position after also retiring from his post as director of Oktibbeha County EMA/911.

Morse - who was running for the position for a second time - said he’s not sure if he will run for office again following the defeat.

“I don’t know,” Morse said. “I’m just going to continue to work until I get ready to retire. But I’m not ready to retire yet."

Morse finished with 35 percent of the vote, pulling in 1,255 votes total.

Phelps said he looks forward to being back on the job and was grateful for the process on the campaign trail.

“It’s knocking on doors and just treating people right and I’m just blessed to be back,” Phelps said. “I love my job and love helping people and getting out and working with people.”