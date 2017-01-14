Peters shakes off loss of father to help Mississippi State

In the waning seconds of Mississippi State’s third-straight Southeastern Conference win 67-59 on Saturday against Texas A&M, Lamar Peters found himself in the arms of his coach’s warm embrace.

Just two days prior, Peters was coming off of a loss. This loss was of a personal nature as the freshman guard followed up the Bulldogs thrilling road win at Arkansas with news that his father had passed away.

On Saturday, Howland assured him that his father would be proud of his effort.

“I just can’t imagine how it’s been for him," Howland said. "I lost my father and I know how traumatic that was for me. I’m proud of him to be able to handle this and be able to do well. I have a lot of confidence to have him on the floor.”

Peters didn’t have his best game at MSU, but he was a difference in the game. Despite shooting just 1-of-7 from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range, Peters was a perfect 11-of-11 on the free-throw line including knocking down six in the second half.

