Perkins to seek seventh term in Ward 6, no mayoral bid planned

Current Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins will seek his seventh term as alderman, after the longest-tenured board member issued a statement outlining his thoughts on the city's next mayor.

Perkins has served Starkville for more than 23 years, and has worked to promote his fiscally conservative principles throughout his tenure. Recently, he helped lead the effort to successfully secure needed funds to complete the Starkville Police Department project, after a state funding request failed in Jackson.

After current mayor Parker Wiseman announced he would forgo seeking a third term, constituents asked if Perkins would seek the city's highest office, according to his statement.

"Though I am honored that I might be considered, I believe that I serve the citizens of Starkville best in my capacity as an alderman and as the vice mayor," Perkins said. "I served as vice mayor for the 2005-2009 term, and I am currently serving as vice mayor for the 2013-2017 term…I have worked with four mayors and I clearly understand the traits and credentials that a mayor should have."

As vice mayor, Perkins leads meetings in which Wiseman is unavailable.

Perkins said the city's next mayor must be well-versed in all aspects of city governance, while understanding the nuanced procedures associated with being the board's highest ranking official.

"The next mayor should be a member of the community who is well-qualified; who base a very extensive and proven professional and business background; and who definitely understands that our city should continue to be pro-growth and pro-economic development," he added.

Since 2009, nearly $386 million of new, permitted construction was approved, while real property values within city limits increased over 30 percent. The city's sales tax collections have increased nearly 40 percent since 2010. In the last seven years, the city's general reserves increased over 600 percent, and Starkville shed a negative credit outlook rating in 2009.

Currently, only Starkville attorney Johnny Moore has publicly announced a mayoral bid. Moore, 56, has practiced law in Starkville for 30 years, and is a graduate of Mississippi State University and The University of Mississippi.

Moore cited the impending implementation of the city's comprehensive plan as a key aspect in his decision to run in his public announcement Dec. 1. Aldermen could adopt the plan this winter, paving the way to revamp Starkville's zoning map, which has been a source of contention for outside and local developers looking to start projects in Starkville.

"With the development growth that's gone on within the last few years, we've gotta maintain that momentum that's gotten us started…We're going to have to codify our regulations and our business ordinances to get them in line with today's construction environment," Moore said at his announcement.

The city will host a public input session over the plan on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall's Municipal Court, according to the city's website.