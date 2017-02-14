Path to State for Lady Jackets starts at district tournament

There is a path to the state championship that every high school basketball team hopes to take this time of year.

Even though the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets have won all 26 of their games so far this season, they understand that one poor game can prevent them from claiming the much-desired Class 6A state title.

SHS girls coach Kristie Williams said a new season begins tonight with the Class 6A, Region 3 Tournament at Callaway. She has been proud of the way the Lady Jackets have responded in each game so far, but the past does not matter now.

“Now that chapter is closed and postseason play is upon us,” Williams said, “We just have to go out and play hard to get back to Jackson and hopefully bring back the gold ball this year.”

Madison Central is Tuesday night’s opponent for Starkville at 6 p.m.

The Lady Jackets have handled the Lady Jaguars twice, winning 53-10 on the road and 60-17 at home.

It would be easy for SHS to look past Madison Central to Friday’s championship game, but Williams said the Lady Jackets can’t afford to do that.

“Every team gets better no matter if you win when you face them a time or two before,” Williams said. “Everybody is better because it’s playoff time. Everyone wants a chance to continue on with their season.

“We know the girls have to go out and compete with the mentality that this team is in the way of our path of getting back to Jackson and we’ve got to do everything we can to stop them from trying to get in our way to our final destination. I think the girls are excited and are going to give their very best effort. They won’t look at it as this is Madison Central and we’ve beaten them before, but it’s Madison and it’s a brand new season. They are hungry and we’re hungry. We’ve got to go out and attack.”

Starkville has played strong defense all season and may be its ticket to a long postseason run and a chance at the state championship.

The most points the Lady Jackets have given up in a game were the 58 to Neshoba Central in a 59-58 victory.

After only allowing 17 points to Madison Central recently, SHS gave up 31 points to Southaven, 28 points to Provine and 28 points to Aberdeen.

“Defense has definitely been our strong point and something we work on every single day,” Williams said. “The girls are excited about how hard they have been playing on defense. They set goals each game to get better and better with what they do individually to help collectively on defense.”