Partnership officially begins CEO search; adds new tourism post

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership will kick off its hunt for a new leader following a partnership board meeting earlier this week.

The GSDP's board of directors opened the search for a new chief executive officer, while adding a new position of director of tourism development.

"The future of the partnership and our community is bright, and we look forward to adding two new individuals to our team who are committed and passionate about the opportunities ahead," said GSDP Board Chair Michelle Amos. "We are seeking a leader that possesses a passion for the economic development for Starkville and Oktibbeha County, and for community-wide quality of life improvements."

The board recently promoted GSDP Director of Membership Heath Barret to interim CEO in October, after former CEO Jennifer Gregory resigned in the fall. Barret joined the partnership in 2013, and was tasked with increasing and retaining member businesses, while developing member benefits.

No information surrounding Gregory's resignation was made available by the board following the announcement on Oct. 26. The former leader joined the partnership in 2009 as vice president of tourism development, and manager of the Starkville Main Street Association.

The partnership board seeks individuals keen on building community relationships with businesses in the area, from retail to industrial development. The prospective leader must also promote ties between the group and all academic institutions in Starkville, including Mississippi State University and the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district, Amos said.

Applicants must have an undergraduate degree in a business or economic development field, with five years of field experience.

"Preference will be given to individuals with a proven track record in fundraising and marketing endeavors," a GSDP news release said.

Applications for the CEO position will be accepted through New Years Eve, with the tourism position set to be filled by the incoming leader.

Candidates interested in the CEO position can forward resumes and references to the GSDP Search Committee at the partnership's office at 200 E. Main St. Any questions may be directed to career@starkville.org.