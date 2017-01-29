Pair of brush fires scorch acreage, property in Oktibbeha County

No injuries were reported following a pair of brush fires that scorched several acres in Oktibbeha County on Sunday.

Oktibbeha County Fire Services coordinator Kirk Rosenhan told the SDN that it took the combined efforts of four Oktibbeha County fire Departments and the Forestry Commission to combat two large, wind-swept fires Sunday afternoon.

The first fire started off of West Reed Road and covered some several acres acres of fields and woods, as well as threatening nearby structures.

The second was on Old Highway 25 South where a grass fire spread to several structures and then into the woods. Two unoccupied house trailers burned in the fire, along with a pole barn.

Rosenhan said while the ground was damp in the area, the foliage was dry and provided the fuel to start a brush fire.

He then said four of the seven agencies had to get involved to fight the blazes, along with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

"Residences are urged to be very careful with outside burning, don't burn at all when the wind is blowing, and to keep an eye on any such burning to ensure it doesn't get out of control," Rosenhan said.