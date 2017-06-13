Oxford-based business brings lawsuit against MSU football players

Mississippi State football players Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones are listed as two of the defendants in a lawsuit filed by an Oxford-based clothing business that alleges Lewis and Jones provided false statements to the NCAA about receiving free merchandise when the two players were recruits.

Rebel Rags, which specializes in selling Ole Miss merchandise, is accusing Lewis and Jones of defamation, commercial disparagement and civil conspiracy. Rebel Rags claims the actions of Lewis and Jones have caused “economic and reputational damage” to the business.

The lawsuit was filed in Lafayette County Circuit Court on Friday. Mississippi State had no comment on the situation.

Attorney Charles Merkel, who represents Rebel Rags, confirmed to the Associated Press that the lawsuit is based upon allegations against Ole Miss in the NCAA’s ongoing infractions case. Lewis and Jones each were interviewed by the NCAA during the investigation into Ole Miss.

The NCAA claims recruits received $2,800 worth of free apparel. In Ole Miss’ response to the NCAA released last week, the school denied the allegation.

Merkel told Sports Illustrated on Sunday that Rebel Rags “has caught the broadside of lies.” The lawsuit alleges the defendants’ actions “have and will continue to cause Plaintiff financial damage.”

Along with Lewis and Jones, Lindsey Miller is also mentioned as a defendant in the lawsuit. Miller is the estranged stepfather of former Ole Miss offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil.

Case documents also list 15 John Does among the defendants. Merkel told Sports Illustrated to expect the lawsuit to gradually expand and include other defendants, including those who possibly negotiated with the NCAA for immunity from punishment in exchange for testimony about Ole Miss.