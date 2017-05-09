Outlaw gets probation after pleading guilty to marijuana charge

Starkville native and former NBA forward Travis Outlaw plead guilty to a felony marijuana charge Friday and will serve two years of non-adjudicated probation.

Information provided to the SDN by the Circuit Clerk’s office says Outlaw, 32, will not have a felony on his record if he finishes the two years of probation. Outlaw will pay a court-ordered $1,200 fine plus court costs in monthly installments beginning July 1.

The total cost of Outlaw’s case is listed at $1,566.

Outlaw will also have to attend court-mandated parenting classes in Oregon. Court documents did not provide an exact location or entity concerning the classes.

The Starkville Daily News first reported Outlaw’s arrest in August 2016, when he was charged with possession of marijuana in an amount between 250 and 500 grams. Outlaw was released after bond was set at $10,000.

The amount of marijuana in question carries a potential prison sentence of 2 to 8 years.

A former Starkville High Yellowjacket, Outlaw was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2003 NBA Draft by Portland Trail Blazers.

Outlaw played forward for Portland until 2010, before being traded to Los Angeles Clippers in 2010. In July 2010, Outlaw signed a multi-year deal with the New Jersey Nets before being waved under the amnesty provision.

He would go on to be claimed on waivers by the Sacramento Kings in December 2011 and in August 2014, was traded to the New York Knicks but would again be traded and later waived by the Philadelphia 76ers.