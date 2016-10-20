Outlaw enters not guilty plea

Former NBA player and Starkville native Travis Outlaw entered a plea of not guilty to possession of a marijuana in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Outlaw was indicted by an Oktibbeha County grand jury July 15, court documents say the athlete had more than 250 grams, but less than a kilogram of marijuana in his possession.

He waived his arraignment and reading of the indictment with his attorney Rod Ray, and met a $10,000 bond following the plea entrance, according to the court order. His initial trial has been set for January 26, but will mostly be continued, court staff speculated.

