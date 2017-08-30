Opposing viewpoint: West Point

If putting together a list of favorites in Class 5A every year, just go ahead and right West Point in pen.

The Green Wave has as historic of a program as anyone in the state of Mississippi and captured their seventh state championship last season at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. As good as that team was, this year’s team could be even better.

Coach Chris Chambless returns the bulk of that 2016 state title team this year and West Point is off to a big start beating Columbus and Louisville by a combined score of 69-21. Chambless always hopes for the best out of his program so he wants more from those players moving forward, but it’s hard for him not to be pleased the first two weeks.

“We’ve played extremely hard," Chambless said. "You’ve seen some sloppiness at times getting game ready, but overall our effort has been what we expect it to be. You just play as hard as you can and understand the situation will get better with more game reps.”

While the Green Wave are a 5A program, they field a team capable of making noise in Class 6A and they’re not afraid to schedule teams in the highest division. West Point suits up 86 players, many of which who will continue their play on the next level after high school football.

None of those players are more decorated or more dangerous than senior running back Marcus Murphy, who will line up at quarterback when needed. Murphy exploded onto the scene a year ago and earned several Southeastern Conference scholarship offers before choosing Mississippi State.

So far in two games, the future Bulldog has carried 29 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Chambless said as talented as he is, he’s an even better person.

“He’s just so versatile," Chambless said. "That’s one thing about him is his leadership, (and) the character he has. He brings the best out of everyone around him. His athletic ability within itself is really good, but the aura around him just takes everyone to the next level.”

As good as Murphy is, he’s not a one-man show. Chambless has senior running back Chris Calvert who has already scored four touchdowns this season as well as Nate Montgomery that he can rotate in and still have production. Add in senior wide receiver Jason Brownlee and there are some problems for opposing defenses.

Chambless is also happy with the production of his offensive line which makes the offense go.

For Starkville coach Chris Jones, it starts with finding a way to limit Murphy and the Yellowjackets will go from there on Friday.

“We want to try to take away what they do best and (Murphy) is what they do best,” Jones said. “It’s going to be tough to stop him, but hopefully we can contain him and make somebody else beat us.”

A few rusty moments aside, Chambless likes his defense very well. He’s hoping that continues on Friday against, quite possibly, the biggest test of they year.

“We’re playing fast," Chambless said. "We have a really great leader in Xavier Fair who is playing really well for us. “Communication and pass coverage has been good. We’re flying to the ball. It’s fun to see them on film giving every little bit of effort they’ve got.”