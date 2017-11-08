Opposing viewpoint: Southaven

Playing in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 1 seed has a major advantage for the Starkville Yellowjackets.

SHS gets a chance to host round one of the playoffs this week and will take on the Region 1 No. 4 seed, Southaven. Jacket head coach Chris Jones said, despite that, his team has to be ready to go.

After a shutout loss two weeks ago on the road and a close win over Clinton last week, Starkville has no reason to take it easy this week.

“They’re athletic," Jones said of Southaven. "We’ve got to make sure we contain their athletes and doing our assignments. We can’t come out flat at home. This is an important place to play so we need to start fast and finish strong. We can’t expect Southaven to lay down.”

The Chargers come into the playoffs with a losing record at 5-6 and are 4-3 in Region 1, gaining the tiebreaker for the No. 4 seed over Oxford.

They started the year with two losses to Class 5A playoff teams in Olive Branch and Germantown and added another loss to Germantown in Tennessee. Things settled when Southaven got into district play and it won four out of the last seven games, including big victories over Oxford and Columbus.

SHS has struggled to produce any major offense the last two weeks and that’s been a point of emphasis in practice this week as it heads into the playoffs.

Wide receiver Cameron Hines is one of the players that believes he has to get something going to help take pressure off of Rodrigues Clark in the running game. He’ll be going up against solid athletes on the other side of the football.

“I see a lot of man coverage, one one one," Hines said. "We have to take advantage of that. They run exceptionally well, but it’s nothing that we can’t handle.”

On the defensive side, Jones is aware that there are athletes at the skilled positions that can make big plays. The Chargers have scored no more than 14 points in each of their last three games against South Panola, DeSoto Central and Horn Lake, but the capability is there for them to make something happen.

“The quarterback isn’t bad," Jones said. "They like to throw the ball around a little bit. We have to contain their passing game and keep everything in front of us.”

The two teams will meet Friday night at Yellowjacket Stadium in the first round. The winner of the game will face off against the winner of Horn Lake and Northwest Rankin.