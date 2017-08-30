Opposing viewpoint: Indianola Academy

Tommy Nester has his Indianola Academy Colonels marching to another good start this season.

After running the table with a 14-0 record and a state championship in 2016, the Colonels have won their first two games of this season in impressive fashion.

“We’ve had a little bit of success and I’m very proud of the way the kids play,” Nester said. “We’ve held off the first two weeks, but we won them and that’s the main thing.”

Indianola Academy defeated Pillow Academy 41-14 to open the schedule, then gained a 40-28 victory over St. Joseph of Madison in week two.

Nester was happy to see the 81 points in two games from his offense, but hopes the defense continues to grow and get better.

“Our defense is kind of young and inexperienced, but they’ve played eight quarters, so we can’t use that any more,” Nester said. “They’ve got to start getting better. Offensively, we’ve played well so far. Our offensive line has blocked and our running backs have made some plays and we’ve made some plays in the passing game so we’ve been OK offensively.”

The Colonels host the Starkville Academy Volunteers on Friday.

It will be the second time for the Vols to face a defending state champion in three weeks, but head coach Chase Nicholson said they are not going to run from the challenge,

"We know each week, it's going to get harder," Nicholson said. "That's the way it's supposed to be. If it gets easier, we are not going to be ready when the playoffs come. We are playing a good team this week. You look ahead and it's not going to get any easier. We don't want to to be easier."

Nicholson said Nester is a veteran coach and they have met on several occasions.

Indianola Academy is one of the solid teams in the state right now and Nicholson knows Nester is a big reason why.

"He's a super nice guy and I know they've got a great program," Nicholson said. "He's a great coach. With the tradition they've got going over there, it's a good game for us to play."