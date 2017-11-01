Opposing viewpoint: Central Hinds Academy

It has been quite an impressive run for the Central Hinds Academy Cougars this season.

After losing the first two games of the season, the Cougars have won eight of their last nine games, including last week's 34-14 victory over Cathedral in the first round of the AAA playoffs. It is the second time they have defeated Cathedral this season with the other a regular season 45-10 triumph.

Central Hinds coach Phil Hannon said his team has done a good job of handling adversity and keeps playing hard.

"We've overcome some injuries and still have some people hurt, but they have played pretty much the whole ball game," Hannon said. "They have given us a good effort throughout the year. They've played the entire 48 minutes. That's one of the things we've been the most proud of the whole year."

The Cougars (8-3) began the season with back-to-back losses at the hands of Adams County Christian Academy 34-7 and Bayou Academy 15-13 before taking the next three against St. Aloysius 30-7, Glenbrook 42-8 and Hillcrest Christian 48-0.

The only other loss for Central Hinds came against Riverfield Academy (Louisiana) 12-3, but have a five-game winning streak going with decisions over Cathedral twice, Porter's Chapel 49-0, Park Place Christian Academy 38-14 and Washington School 25-20.

Hannon said the victory over Washington was a hard-fought outing that went the way of the Cougars.

"That was a real physical ball game and we were lucky to escape that one with a win," Hannon said.

Now Central Hinds reaches the second round of the postseason and waiting are the Starkville Academy Volunteers on Friday night.

The fact that the Cougars defeated Washington School has caught the attention of Starkville Academy head coach Chase Nicholson. That result let him know real quick that Central Hinds has a team capable of playing excellent football.

“That’s a good quality win for them," Nicholson said. "Anytime you beat a Washington School or a 4A school, no matter who it is, that’s a good win for you."

While looking at the Cougars on film, the first thing that jumped out at Nicholson is "big and physical."

“They know what they want to try and do and they do it," Nicholson said. "They are a good football team. If you make it to the second round of the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what’s happened start to finish. You are a good football team. This is going to be a challenge.”

Kickoff at J.E. Logan Field is set for 7 p.m.