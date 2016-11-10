Opposing viewpoint: Alabama

There is a freshman quarterback at the University of Alabama that hurts opponents with his legs and his arm.

Jalen Hurts is the second-leading rusher for the Crimson Tide and has also put up impressive passing numbers this season.

It has been the desire of Alabama coach Nick Saban to develop Hurts into a complete signal caller and he has certainly been moving in that direction.

“We’re certainly trying to make progress with him and he’s responding in a positive way,” Saban said.

Hurts has completed 139-of-223 pass attempts for 1,685 yards for 12 touchdowns and carried the football 115 times for 635 yards and another 10 scores. He is second in the Southeastern Conference with 60 points.

