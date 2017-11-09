Opposing viewpoint: Adams County Christian Academy

Adams County Christian Academy football coach David King likes where his team stands right now.

A nine-game winning streak is a good reason for that.

The Rebels enter Friday’s third round Class AAA playoff game against the Starkville Academy Volunteers on quite a roll.

“Not many people walking the streets can say they are in the semifinals,” King said to the Natchez Democrat. “I’m very pleased with this group.”

Adams County Christian won the first two games of the season against Central Hinds Academy 34-7 and St. Aloysius 40-14, then lost its only game of the season to Presbyterian Christian 38-7.

Since then the Rebels have reeled off victories against Wilkinson County Christian 49-8, Columbia Academy 41-22, Trinity Episcopal Day School 41-12, Silliman Institute (Louisiana) 20-0, Bowling Green (Louisiana) 38-7, Cathedral 48-3, Central Private 57-30, Lee Academy 35-8 and Heritage Academy 42-20.

The results over Lee Academy and Heritage Academy have come in the playoffs and Adams County Christian appears to be clicking on all cylinders offensively.

Julian Wilson produced in limited work against Heritage with 129 yards on only five carries and scored two touchdowns.

“When we get in the zone, it’s hard to stop us,” Wilson said to the Democrat. “It just come with playing 12 games with each other. We have the momentum to do it.”

Starkville Academy knows about the Rebels after having played them in the second round of last year’s postseason.

The Vols went to Natchez and lost a 35-7 decision to Adams Christian.

“They are obviously a different team than they were last year,” Starkville Academy coach Chase Nicholson said. “They are still a fast team and a physical team. The great thing about it is they are not complete strangers coming in here. We crossed their path last year and we know what they are about.”