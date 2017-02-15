Opportunity to succeed: Shockwave sends swimmers to state

It will be a bittersweet weekend for Shockwave Aquatic Swim Team member Mary Catherine Ray.

After about 10 years with the swim program, Ray will be participating in her final state meet.

Ray is excited about the opportunity, but is also sad about this being the last time to compete in state.

“I’ve been training really hard, especially the last two weeks, so hopefully I can do the best I’ve ever done since it is my last one,” Ray said.

Ray was one of 16 Shockwave swimmers to qualify for state and 10 will actually participate in the MSI Short Course State Championships slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Tupelo.

Shockwave coach Tiger Christian is anxious to see how the swimmers respond over the three days of competition.

“The state kids are going to try and have fun and give it their best,” Christian said.

Zoe Dyess, one of the younger Shockwave swimmers, was not able to take part at state last year after qualifying because of a sprained ankle. She called missing out “a letdown.”

This year, Dyess has come back strong.

“I’m really excited because I have five events at state and I’m proud of myself,” Dyess said.

Along with Ray and Dyess, the other eight Shockwave swimmers going to state are Arianna Dyess, Breanna Herd, K.B. Hobart, Catherine Nobles, Kyler Reeves, Jessica Yan, Elvin Sabanadzovic and John Robert Walker.

Sabanadzovic has a goal of finishing in the top five of his events that include the 100 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 100 backstroke.

Hobart will swim the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 100 freestyle, which is fewer than she has done in the past.

“I used to do seven events and that’s the max amount of events you can do, but we’ve narrowed it down to the amount of events I’m best at so I can focus on those and win them,” Hobart said.

Christian is excited about the continued growth of the Shockwave program with over 90 active swimmers participating. He also looks forward to the possible renovation of the Frank Sanderson Center pool in the spring.