Opportunities abound in EMCC ABE program

Adult Basic Education (ABE) at East Mississippi Community College now has many more opportunities beyond the certificate.

Program Director Jim Bearden cited a “perfect storm” of programs, both within EMCC and at the state level to help students in both obtaining a high school equivalency certificate.

“It’s all putting the emphasis on creating a better student,” Bearden said.

Events leading to the opportunities included the implementation of the state’s MI-BEST program, allowing ABE students to study for college credit while earning their certificate. Areas offered in the MI-BEST program at EMCC include non-certificate manufacturing, lineman, business and office technology and CNA programs. Also, the WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) mandates that high school equivalency students be taught employment skills including resume building, professional dress and general work practices. These skills are taught through EMCC’s Smart Pathway program.

“It is a brand new program,” Bearden said. “When students come in to get their high school equivalency diploma, they are enrolled in Smart Pathway, which lasts for four weeks. We are going to get that component done right off the bat.”

Bearden also said students have benefitted from the privatization of the GED test in 2014, which brought competition into testing, with other firms equivalent tests, including the HI-SET and TASC. The HI-SET can be taken on paper, which Bearden said was an advantage for older students.

The program held its graduation on June 8, with around 20 graduates. Of the graduates, 15 had participated in the MI-BEST program.

The MI-BEST program is also open to students who have graduated high school.

“The greatest asset of MI-BEST is that it provides elevation to your situation,” said Program Navigator Jeremy Tate. “It takes those in need of a high school equivalency from a state of being helpless and hopeless to showing them they can do it. Those who already have their high school diploma can get training in an area such as Manufacturing Skills where then can go from making minimum wage to earning $12 to $18 an hour at a manufacturing plant.”

All ABE programs are available at no cost to students, with vouchers available to cover the cost of taking the GED or HI-SET tests. Students who earn a diploma are paid $200 through MI-BEST, with an incentive up to $125 for earning WorkKeys certification.

For more information, call 662-243-1985.