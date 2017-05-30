One Mississippi National Guard soldier killed, 3 injured in training incident

One Mississippi Army National Guard soldier was killed and three others injured during a training exercise Monday night at Fort Irwin in California.

The identity of the soldier killed, along with the three injured, will be released after the families have been notified.

The Mississippi National Guard said the deceased soldier was assigned to the Senatobia-based 2nd Battalion, 198th Armored Regiment and was among four 2-198 AR Soldiers conducting combat maneuver operations in a M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Main Battle Tank. The vehicle was involved in a rollover incident.

Two of the injured soldiers have been released and one remains in stable condition. Mississippi National Guard officials said all next of kin have been notified. The three injured soldiers were transported by military helicopter to the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California.

The 2-198 AR is a subordinate battalion within the Tupelo-based 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and has paused operations to review safety procedures, Mississippi National Guard officials said.

"The Mississippi National Guard has notified at least one family member of each of the four soldiers involved in the incident that occurred May 29, 2017, at Fort Irwin, California, “ said Lieutenant Colonel Christian Patterson, director of public affairs for the MSNG. “The incident is still under investigation and we are following official military notification procedures regarding the deceased and injured soldiers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these soldiers and our troops that continue to train in California."

A media statement from the Departments of the Army and Air Force said the group was participating in a large-scale training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen Soldier's family, friends, and fellow 2-198 AR Soldiers," said Major General Janson D. Boyles, adjutant general of Mississippi. "The safety and security of our Soldiers and Airmen is paramount and we are working diligently to prevent any future incidents.