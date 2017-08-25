One injured in Thursday night shooting on Willie Road

Investigators with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department are looking for at least one suspect after a Thursday night shooting on Willie Road left one man injured.

Lt. Brett Watson told the SDN officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. to a call of a 22-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Watson said the victim was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to UMMC in Jackson. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The victim was thought to be involved in an argument in the roadway with an unknown individual - a passenger in a white 2000 Chevy Malibu.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing. Watson said the suspect exited the vehicle and fired three to four shots at the victim.

After shots were fired, the injured victim was able to drive his vehicle away from the scene, while the white Chevy Malibu left in the opposite direction. Investigators believe three to four other individuals were in the suspect’s vehicle.

Watson said a five-year-old child was also in the victim’s vehicle, but was not injured in the shooting.

“We feel like somebody in the community knows who was driving this vehicle, so they should call us or crime stoppers,” Watson said. “At this time, we have no reason to suspect it was tied to either of the incidents that happened in the city about the same time last night.”