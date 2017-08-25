One dead after shooting at Brookville Gardens

The Starkville Police Department says a shooting at Brookville Gardens Apartments left one person dead on Thursday night.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt confirmed 20-year-old Deontay Rogers of Starkville was pronounced dead at OCH Regional Medical Center around 9:30 p.m.

An unidentified person of interest was taken into custody by the Starkville Police Department and the incident is currently under active investigation.

No other injuries from the incident have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and the Starkville Daily News will have more information as it comes available.