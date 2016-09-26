Oktibbeha Gardens historic designation process continues

The plan to name the Oktibbeha Gardens neighborhood in Starkville with a historic designation could move forward tomorrow, if the Historic Preservation Commission accepts one of the presented proposals for the planned district.

The district would span from east of North Montgomery Street, north to Critz Street and west towards Old West Point Road. The area is known for its post-World War 2 architecture.

The process started after the Mississippi Department of Archives and History awarded a $5,000 grant in April for the survey and national nomination for the district.

"We hope to make a selection and then following that, our recommendation to the Board of Aldermen," said HPC President Michael Fazio. "If (aldermen) approve it, that would start the process. I anticipate that whomever is selected will be working closely with MDAH the entire way, so they will be conscious of what the schedule is and what the status is so there won't be any surprises."

