Oktibbeha County tops MS counties for confirmed flu cases

Flu cases have been confirmed across Mississippi amid the latest flu season and a startling revelation was made in Oktibbeha County.

From Oct. 8 to Jan. 21, Oktibbeha County was found to have the most confirmed cases of the flu among Mississippi counties with seven, according to the latest report from the state. Lowndes County reported the second highest number of confirmed cases with five.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday confirmed the first pediatric influenza death for the 2016-2017 flu season.

The MSDH said in a press release that the deceased lived in central Mississippi. Pediatric deaths are defined as deaths of individuals under 18 years of age.

“We know, unfortunately, that influenza infections can lead to serious complications and in some cases, death, even for healthy children and young adults,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We are now in peak flu season, and it’s vitally important to get a flu shot if you haven’t done so already. All indicators suggest that the current flu vaccine is a good match for the flu strains in Mississippi."

The MSDH said there have been a total of 15 pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since pediatric flu deaths were first reported during the 2007-2008 flu season.