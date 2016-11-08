Oktibbeha County results with over 76 percent reporting

With just over 76 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:

President:

Donald Trump (R) 4,104 votes

Hillary Clinton (D) 4,783 votes

First Congressional District

Trent Kelly (R) 872 votes

Jacob Owens (D) 552 votes

Third Congressional District

Gregg Harper (R) 3,676 votes

Dennis Quinn (D) 3,526 votes

Supreme Court District 3 Northern

Jimmy Maxwell 6,548 votes

James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 4,052 votes

John Brady 2,084 votes

Bobby Chamberlin 1,158 votes

Steve Crampton 700 votes

Third District of Court of Appeals

Jack Wilson 3,758 votes

Ed Hannan 2,031 votes

Dow Yoder 698 votes

County Election Commissioners

District 1

Greg Fulgham (R) 871 votes

Judy Goodman (D) 397 votes

District 2

Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 1,754 votes

District 3

Myles Carpenter (R) 1,105 votes

Paul Short (D) 1,077 votes

District 4

Joe Baker (R) 817 votes

District 5

Ernest Rogers (D) 1,755 votes

School Board

John Brown 2,989 votes

Rondeze Harris 1,010 votes

Jamila Taylor 1,307 votes