Oktibbeha County results with over 76 percent reporting
With just over 76 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:
President:
Donald Trump (R) 4,104 votes
Hillary Clinton (D) 4,783 votes
First Congressional District
Trent Kelly (R) 872 votes
Jacob Owens (D) 552 votes
Third Congressional District
Gregg Harper (R) 3,676 votes
Dennis Quinn (D) 3,526 votes
Supreme Court District 3 Northern
Jimmy Maxwell 6,548 votes
James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 4,052 votes
John Brady 2,084 votes
Bobby Chamberlin 1,158 votes
Steve Crampton 700 votes
Third District of Court of Appeals
Jack Wilson 3,758 votes
Ed Hannan 2,031 votes
Dow Yoder 698 votes
County Election Commissioners
District 1
Greg Fulgham (R) 871 votes
Judy Goodman (D) 397 votes
District 2
Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 1,754 votes
District 3
Myles Carpenter (R) 1,105 votes
Paul Short (D) 1,077 votes
District 4
Joe Baker (R) 817 votes
District 5
Ernest Rogers (D) 1,755 votes
School Board
John Brown 2,989 votes
Rondeze Harris 1,010 votes
Jamila Taylor 1,307 votes
