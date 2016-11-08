Oktibbeha County results with over 57 percent of all precincts reporting

With just over 57 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:

President:

Donald Trump (R) 2,665 votes

Hillary Clinton (D) 2,947 votes

First Congressional District

Trent Kelly (R) 714 votes

Jacob Owens (D) 431 votes

Third Congressional District

Gregg Harper (R) 2,205 votes

Dennis Quinn (D) 2,073 votes

Supreme Court District 3 Northern

Jimmy Maxwell 4,048 votes

James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 2,636 votes

John Brady 1,276 votes

Bobby Chamberlin 674 votes

Steve Crampton 459 votes

Third District of Court of Appeals

Jack Wilson 2,259 votes

Ed Hannan 1,174 votes

Dow Yoder 352 votes

County Election Commissioners

District 1

Greg Fulgham (R) 871 votes

Judy Goodman (D) 397 votes

District 2

Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 517 votes

District 3

Myles Carpenter (R) 172 votes

Paul Short (D) 301 votes

District 4

Joe Baker (R) 817 votes

District 5

Ernest Rogers (D) 1,755 votes

School Board

John Brown 2,276 votes

Rondeze Harris 771 votes

Jamila Taylor 1,009 votes