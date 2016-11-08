Oktibbeha County results with over 57 percent of all precincts reporting
With just over 57 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:
President:
Donald Trump (R) 2,665 votes
Hillary Clinton (D) 2,947 votes
First Congressional District
Trent Kelly (R) 714 votes
Jacob Owens (D) 431 votes
Third Congressional District
Gregg Harper (R) 2,205 votes
Dennis Quinn (D) 2,073 votes
Supreme Court District 3 Northern
Jimmy Maxwell 4,048 votes
James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 2,636 votes
John Brady 1,276 votes
Bobby Chamberlin 674 votes
Steve Crampton 459 votes
Third District of Court of Appeals
Jack Wilson 2,259 votes
Ed Hannan 1,174 votes
Dow Yoder 352 votes
County Election Commissioners
District 1
Greg Fulgham (R) 871 votes
Judy Goodman (D) 397 votes
District 2
Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 517 votes
District 3
Myles Carpenter (R) 172 votes
Paul Short (D) 301 votes
District 4
Joe Baker (R) 817 votes
District 5
Ernest Rogers (D) 1,755 votes
School Board
John Brown 2,276 votes
Rondeze Harris 771 votes
Jamila Taylor 1,009 votes
