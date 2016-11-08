Oktibbeha County results with nearly 40 percent of all precincts reporting

By: 
Austin Montgomery
City Reporter
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS

With just over 38 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:

President:
Donald Trump (R) 2,130 votes
Hillary Clinton (D) 2,078 votes

First Congressional District
Trent Kelly (R) 494 votes
Jacob Owens (D) 144

Third Congressional District
Gregg Harper (R) 1,826 votes
Dennis Quinn (D) 1,607 votes

Supreme Court District 3 Northern
James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 2,020 votes
John Brady 969 votes
Bobby Chamberlin 478 votes
Steve Crampton 341 votes

Third District of Court of Appeals
Jack Wilson 1,657 votes
Ed Hannan 934 votes
Dow Yoder 275 votes

County Election Commissioners

District 1
Greg Fulgham (R) 871 votes
Judy Goodman (D) 397 votes

District 2
Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 517 votes

District 3
No votes yet reported

District 4
Joe Baker (R) 661 votes

District 5
Ernest Rogers (D) 1,182 votes

School Board
John Brown 1,717 votes
Rondeze Harris 506 votes
Jamila Taylor 679 votes

