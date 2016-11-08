Oktibbeha County results with nearly 40 percent of all precincts reporting

With just over 38 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:

President:

Donald Trump (R) 2,130 votes

Hillary Clinton (D) 2,078 votes

First Congressional District

Trent Kelly (R) 494 votes

Jacob Owens (D) 144

Third Congressional District

Gregg Harper (R) 1,826 votes

Dennis Quinn (D) 1,607 votes

Supreme Court District 3 Northern

James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 2,020 votes

John Brady 969 votes

Bobby Chamberlin 478 votes

Steve Crampton 341 votes

Third District of Court of Appeals

Jack Wilson 1,657 votes

Ed Hannan 934 votes

Dow Yoder 275 votes

County Election Commissioners

District 1

Greg Fulgham (R) 871 votes

Judy Goodman (D) 397 votes

District 2

Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 517 votes

District 3

No votes yet reported

District 4

Joe Baker (R) 661 votes

District 5

Ernest Rogers (D) 1,182 votes

School Board

John Brown 1,717 votes

Rondeze Harris 506 votes

Jamila Taylor 679 votes