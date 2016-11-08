Oktibbeha County results with nearly 40 percent of all precincts reporting
With just over 38 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:
President:
Donald Trump (R) 2,130 votes
Hillary Clinton (D) 2,078 votes
First Congressional District
Trent Kelly (R) 494 votes
Jacob Owens (D) 144
Third Congressional District
Gregg Harper (R) 1,826 votes
Dennis Quinn (D) 1,607 votes
Supreme Court District 3 Northern
James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 2,020 votes
John Brady 969 votes
Bobby Chamberlin 478 votes
Steve Crampton 341 votes
Third District of Court of Appeals
Jack Wilson 1,657 votes
Ed Hannan 934 votes
Dow Yoder 275 votes
County Election Commissioners
District 1
Greg Fulgham (R) 871 votes
Judy Goodman (D) 397 votes
District 2
Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 517 votes
District 3
No votes yet reported
District 4
Joe Baker (R) 661 votes
District 5
Ernest Rogers (D) 1,182 votes
School Board
John Brown 1,717 votes
Rondeze Harris 506 votes
Jamila Taylor 679 votes
Category: