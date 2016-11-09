Oktibbeha County results with 100 percent of precincts reporting

With just 100 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:

President:

Donald Trump (R) 7,671 votes

Hillary Clinton (D) 7,851 votes

First Congressional District

Trent Kelly (R) 872 votes

Jacob Owens (D) 552 votes

Third Congressional District

Gregg Harper (R) 7,819 votes

Dennis Quinn (D) 6,050 votes

Supreme Court District 3 Northern

James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 6,983 votes

John Brady 3,782 votes

Bobby Chamberlin 2,166 votes

Steve Crampton 1,264votes

Third District of Court of Appeals

Jack Wilson 6,767 votes

Ed Hannan 3,852 votes

Dow Yoder 1,421 votes

County Election Commissioners

District 1

Greg Fulgham (R) 1,843 votes

Judy Goodman (D) 1,412 votes

District 2

Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 2,254 votes

District 3

Myles Carpenter (R) 1,391 votes

Paul Short (D) 1,240 votes

District 4

Joe Baker (R) 3,288 votes

District 5

Ernest Rogers (D) 2,425 votes

School Board

John Brown 3,970 votes

Rondeze Harris 1,349 votes

Jamila Taylor 1,940 votes