Oktibbeha County results with 100 percent of precincts reporting

By: 
Austin Montgomery
Staff Writer
reporter@starkvilledailynews.com
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS

With just 100 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:

President:
Donald Trump (R) 7,671 votes
Hillary Clinton (D) 7,851 votes

First Congressional District
Trent Kelly (R) 872 votes
Jacob Owens (D) 552 votes

Third Congressional District
Gregg Harper (R) 7,819 votes
Dennis Quinn (D) 6,050 votes

Supreme Court District 3 Northern
James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 6,983 votes
John Brady 3,782 votes
Bobby Chamberlin 2,166 votes
Steve Crampton 1,264votes

Third District of Court of Appeals
Jack Wilson 6,767 votes
Ed Hannan 3,852 votes
Dow Yoder 1,421 votes

County Election Commissioners

District 1
Greg Fulgham (R) 1,843 votes
Judy Goodman (D) 1,412 votes

District 2
Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 2,254 votes

District 3
Myles Carpenter (R) 1,391 votes
Paul Short (D) 1,240 votes

District 4
Joe Baker (R) 3,288 votes

District 5
Ernest Rogers (D) 2,425 votes

School Board
John Brown 3,970 votes
Rondeze Harris 1,349 votes
Jamila Taylor 1,940 votes

Category: