Oktibbeha County results with 100 percent of precincts reporting
With just 100 percent of all precincts reporting, the Oktibbeha County election results are as follows:
President:
Donald Trump (R) 7,671 votes
Hillary Clinton (D) 7,851 votes
First Congressional District
Trent Kelly (R) 872 votes
Jacob Owens (D) 552 votes
Third Congressional District
Gregg Harper (R) 7,819 votes
Dennis Quinn (D) 6,050 votes
Supreme Court District 3 Northern
James T. "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. 6,983 votes
John Brady 3,782 votes
Bobby Chamberlin 2,166 votes
Steve Crampton 1,264votes
Third District of Court of Appeals
Jack Wilson 6,767 votes
Ed Hannan 3,852 votes
Dow Yoder 1,421 votes
County Election Commissioners
District 1
Greg Fulgham (R) 1,843 votes
Judy Goodman (D) 1,412 votes
District 2
Sissy Smitherman (Ind.) 2,254 votes
District 3
Myles Carpenter (R) 1,391 votes
Paul Short (D) 1,240 votes
District 4
Joe Baker (R) 3,288 votes
District 5
Ernest Rogers (D) 2,425 votes
School Board
John Brown 3,970 votes
Rondeze Harris 1,349 votes
Jamila Taylor 1,940 votes
Category: