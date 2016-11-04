Oktibbeha County Humane Society Adoptable Dog of the Week

Sir Galahad says good day to you! This noble boxer mix just loves to laze around or lay in the yard and roll around in the grass. When this two year old decides to accompany our visitors and volunteers alike, he plods along for a nice, long and slow walk. A beautiful rusty color, Sir Galahad is learning the concept of having toys and playing with them, however, he shown the beginnings of a deep appreciation for the game fetch! Sir Galahad is up to date on his vaccinations and preventatives, and will be microchipped and neutered upon adoption. Sir Galahad is ready for his forever home to visit, but is happy to take a nap until they do!

Sir Galahad is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.