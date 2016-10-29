Oktibbeha County Humane Society Adoptable Dog of the Week

Let’s hear a bark for our canine friend Barack! This two and a half month old Labrador retriever mix has taken his puppy stage in stride and willingly dishes out all the love he has available! This cuddle bug also is a huge fan of interactive toys and relishes his snuggle time! This beautiful black and white pup also uses puppy pads when inside or lets his human friends know when he needs to relieve himself! In between giving kisses, snuggles, cuddles, or just general attentiveness to his two legged friends, Barack is perfectly happy to hang out in a crate and sleep. Barack is already fixed, up to date on his vaccinations and preventatives and will be microchipped upon finding his forever home. Barack is happily waiting for his forever family to arrive and hopes you come visit him today!

Barack is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.