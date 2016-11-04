Oktibbeha County Humane Society Adoptable Cat of the Week

Say hello to Buffy the Mouse Slayer! This terrifying 7.5 month old domestic short haired furball just loves to play, whether it be people or other feline friends. True to her name, Buffy enjoys chasing things around and around with her kennel mates, playing until naptime. However much she enjoys playing, she still appreciate good cuddle and love sessions that come with her two legged visitors. Buffy is always ready to meet new friends and her bobbed tailed self always welcomes new furry friends! Buffy is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption. Buffy the Mouse Slayer is ready to play all day and would love to play with you!

Buffy the Mouse Slayer is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.