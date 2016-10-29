Oktibbeha County Humane Society Adoptable Cat of the Week

Clementine cannot wait to say hello! This excited two and a half month old domestic short haired cat just loves to play! A beautiful grey and white tabby, Clementine wastes no time playing and cuddling with anyone who points any attention her way. She will even channel her inner shoulder cat and just chill out on volunteer and visitor’s shoulders alike! Clementine absolutely loves her two legged friends and even gets along fantastically with her four legged feline friends as well! Clementine is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, and will be microchipped and spayed upon adoption. Come play with Clementine today while she waits for her forever family to visit!

Clementine is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.