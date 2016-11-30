Okorie makes progress with Bulldogs
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Chinwe Okorie has progressed significantly during her basketball career with Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The senior center performed well enough in Hawaii last weekend to make the Rainbow Wahina Showdown All-Tournament team.
Not bad for a young lady who didn’t know much about basketball before arriving at MSU three years ago.
Okorie scored 18 points to lead the sixth-ranked Bulldogs a 66-41 over the host school Hawaii on Sunday night.
For more on Okorie and MSU, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.
