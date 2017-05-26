OCSD searching for missing Starkville man

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help after a Starkville man was first reported missing Thursday evening.

Michael David Fulgham, 34, of Starkville, was last seen driving a red 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV with Mississippi tag number KUJ 778.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Fulgham, contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department at 662-323-2421 or 662-324-8484.

This is a developing story and the SDN will provide details as they come available.