OCH talks financial status, addresses ‘misconceptions'

OCH Regional Medical Center held a press conference at the hospital on Thursday to discuss its current financial position and to clarify any “misconceptions” in the public leading up to Nov. 7 referendum vote.

OCH Chief Financial Officer Susan Russell said as of Sept. 30 the hospital has preliminary reports of a $859,000 cash gain for the year before depreciation and amortization totaling $5.3 million.

She said OCH’s cumulative paper loss for the year from Oct 1. 2016 to Sept. 30 totaled $4.4 million.

“We have already began a process of looking at ideas of cost containment” Russell said. “We’ve also looked at ways of adding new services that will positively impact our bottom line.”

Russell said some of these cost containment measures will focus on renegotiation of vendor contracts and entering into group purchasing agreements. The new services OCH is looking at with the potential to positively impact the bottom line will focus on services Oktibbeha County can support and that will be of value to the community.

“We’ve just now really gotten to that process and we have to go through the evaluation process of looking at what it would take to be licensed to provide that service, what the reimbursement would be associated with that service and then also looking at what the cost would be associated with that,” Russell said. “You don’t want to add a service that’s just going to negatively impact your bottom line.”

OCH has formed a committee of financial experts, a core group and rotating different clinical directors. Russell said this committee will evaluate and identify newer ways to both bring additional services to hopefully be a positive influence on the bottom line.

Although hospitals state wide have seen a reduction of services, Russell said OCH will not see services diminish.

“At this time OCH has no plans to lay off employees, reduce services or close any of our clinics,” Russell said.

POTENTIAL AFFILIATION

Administrator and CEO of OCH Regional Medical Center Richard Hilton was asked by the Starkville Daily News if there would be a potential for affiliation with a larger entity and possibly with one of the two firms named as respondents to the RFP, in the event voters decide to keep the hospital locally owned.

Hilton responded by saying the idea of a partnership has been of interest because the concept does not give up local control and ownership of the hospital. He said the hospital can also receive a return on certain types of services on both the administrative and clinical side.

Through an affiliation, Hilton said it would allow OCH the opportunity to bring in more specialists because, with the market Oktibbeha County presents, it is hard to keep a full time specialist. The affiliation would allow specialists to work only a few days out of the week.

Hilton said through this process, the hardest part is recruiting physicians and potential candidates to OCH because the possibility of selling the hospital is looming over the hospital.

“Part of the thing that’s been hindering us in the last three years has been the constant chatter about selling the hospital,” Hilton said. “They don’t want to touch Starkville because of the uncertainty about what’s going to happen.”

DIVERSITY AT OCH

OCH EMS Assistant Supervisor Shedrick Hogan took to the podium to "set the record straight" on rumors regarding African American employees at OCH, with some in the community saying OCH only hires African Americans to work in dietary and environmental services.

Hogan addressed the media with six other African American managers and administrators standing behind him.

"As you can see behind me, these men and women are in leadership positions," Hogan said. "This is not a coincidence. They, as myself, have worked their tales off getting educated and going that extra mile to prove to everyone here we can do the job."

Hogan said he first started in the cafeteria at OCH and through that, and other jobs, paid his way through school and eventually was offered a management position part time before coming on full time, which he said dispels the notion of prejudice in the hiring process.

"Michael Hunt and Martha Fulcher gave me the opportunity to be the assistant manager on a temporary basis to make sure I could do the job," Hogan said. "So, with them taking a chance on me, I have flourished under this position. OCH is basically home for all of us."

To view the live press conference in its entirety, visit the Starkville Daily News Facebook page.