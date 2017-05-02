OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Toombs

Without Makenzie Toombs in the circle this season, Choctaw County softball coach Mike Brown isn’t exactly sure where his team would be.

Toombs carries herself in a professional manner when on the field and off of it and it’s a big reason she’s reaping the rewards of a great softball career.

“She’s first class," Brown said of his senior pitcher. "She always works hard never complains. She has a pretty good poker face and if she’s frustrated you can’t tell it. We wouldn’t be the team we are without her playing this year. She’s become dominant at times and some games she has really shut teams down. When she’s in the circle, she always gives us a chance to win.”

She certainly gave the Lady Chargers a chance to win this past week when she helped them charge past Wesson in the second round of the playoffs and sparked a nearly improbably comeback against Choctaw Central on Tuesday.

In game one of the series against the Cobras last week, Toombs had two hits at the dish and pitched five strong innings with just one run and six hits surrendered in the run-rule victory. The Lady Chargers completed a two-game sweep of the Lady Cobras on the road the next night.

Earlier this week against division rivals in Choctaw Central, the Lady Chargers were down 7-1 in the seventh inning. With the lead cut to four, Toombs hit her second triple of the day driving in two runs and cutting the lead to 7-5.

Though Choctaw County fell in a heartbreaker 7-6, Toombs was the catalyst in their run back into the game. Brown said that was something that exemplifies the character of his talented pitcher who also excels at the plate.

“The kids follow her example," Brown said. "They all know that she’s the bell cow in the circle and lately she’s been big at the plate. She’s struggled there this year by her own standards. She has put a lot of pressure on herself that she didn’t need to. She may not have had to concentrate on hitting because she’s focused on getting outs.”

Toombs has batted .357 this season with 19 RBI, six doubles, four triples and one home run. As good as she has been at the plate, she’s on a different level as the area’s best thrower. At 12-5 and an ERA closing in on 2.00, her future is bright on the next level.

One thing is for certain, her coach doesn’t want to see her go.

“I’m going to miss her a lot,” Brown said. “We’re going to have a tough time replacing her in many ways, but we were happy to have a chance to be around her for so long. She’s got a great career ahead of her no matter what she does.”