OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Stevens

Reid Stevens accepted the challenge of his coach last week and was rewarded for it.

The Starkville Academy senior post player knew he had to step up when teammate Codie Futral went down with an ankle injury.

Stevens responded with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds as he led the Volunteers to a 54-36 road victory over Pillow Academy last Friday.

For that performance, Stevens was selected the OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week.

For more on Stevens, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.