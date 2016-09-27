OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Spradling
ROBBIE FAULK
Tuesday, September 27, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
With the death of his father still on his mind, Starkville High School cross country runner Lake Spradling endured and finished first at the Clinton Arrow Invitational on Saturday.
For his accomplishment in the wake of adversity, the Starkville Daily News sports staff chose Spradling as the OCH Athlete of the Week.
